Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play Sunday
Beal (leg) will start at shooting guard Sunday against the Jazz, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. However, coach Scott Brooks said Beal will be on an unspecified minutes restriction in his return to action, per Katz.
Beal was sidelined for seven of the previous eight contests with right lower leg soreness, so it comes as little surprise that the Wizards will be cautious with his usage in his first game back. The uncertainty surrounding Beal's minutes count makes him a risky option in DFS formats, though he may see enough run for his managers in season-long leagues to justify activating him right away. With Beal back in the starting five, Gary Payton will retreat to a bench role.
