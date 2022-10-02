Beal won't play Sunday against the Warriors since will receive rest from the coaching staff, according to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.

Beal underwent season-ending surgery in February to address a left wrist injury, and even though he only recorded 18 minutes in the preseason opener, that should be enough to suggest he's healthy entering the upcoming campaign. The Wizards are not looking to deal with any risks regarding his availability, so with that in mind, resting him represents an intelligent decision.