Beal (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

A strained left hamstring will keep Beal out of a third straight game as the Wizards continue to attempt to lock down a spot in the play-in tournament. Without Beal, the Wizards have dropped two consecutive games to the Hawks by a combined five points. For now, the team is evaluating Beal on a game-to-game basis, so there's some hope that he'll be able to return for the regular-season finale Sunday versus Charlotte.