Beal (COVID-19 protocols) will be available for Monday's game against the Suns.
Beal fortunately will only have to miss one game amid the league's health and safety protocols.The 27-year-old shooting guard has combined to score 101 points across his last two games and he will likely have another big game Monday with Russell Westbrook (quad) still out.
