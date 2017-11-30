Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will return to Wednesday's game

Beal (face) will return to the court for the second half of Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Beal suffered a blow to the right side of his face in the first quarter and didn't see the court at all in the second quarter. However, after receiving further evaluation at halftime, the medical staff has cleared him for a return, so look for Beal to rejoin the lineup for the rest of Wednesday's contest.

