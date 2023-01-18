Wizards head coach Wes Unseld said Beal (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Beal, who has missed five straight and eight of the Wizards' past nine games with a hamstring injury, was officially cleared earlier Wednesday, and Unseld has now confirmed the guard's status in the starting lineup. However, the coach added that there will be "limitations" during Beal's return to action, though he didn't specify a minutes restriction. The superstar guard has struggled to stay on the court this season (24 appearances through 44 contests), but when available, he's been a quality producer, posting 22.0 points and 5.2 minutes in 33.6 minutes per game.