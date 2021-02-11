Beal (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Beal played at least 35 minutes in each of the past two contests, and he'll be unavailable for Friday's matchup for rest purposes. Raul Neto could start in his place against the Knicks, while Garrison Matthews and Jerome Robinson could also see increased run for the Wizards.
