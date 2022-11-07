Beal (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Beal remains in the league's health and safety protocols and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return in time for Thursday's game against Dallas, but Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Monte Morris should see increased run Monday.
