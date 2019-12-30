Wizards' Bradley Beal: Won't play Monday
Coach Scott Brooks said Beal (calf) will not play Monday against the Heat.
Beal will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse right calf soreness. He's expected to practice Tuesday, suggesting he could return for Wednesday's game against Orlando. In his absence Monday, Jordan McRae and Gary Payton are candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...