Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Won't play Monday

Coach Scott Brooks said Beal (calf) will not play Monday against the Heat.

Beal will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse right calf soreness. He's expected to practice Tuesday, suggesting he could return for Wednesday's game against Orlando. In his absence Monday, Jordan McRae and Gary Payton are candidates to see increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories