Beal (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for Sunday's game against Memphis. Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Rui Hachimura should continue to see increased run in Beal's absence.