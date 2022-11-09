Beal (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Beal remains in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss a third straight game. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Jazz, but it's unclear how close he is to a return. In Beal's absence, Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Rui Hachimura should continue garnering increased roles.