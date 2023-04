Beal (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Beal is set to miss a seventh straight game, and his chances of seeing action before the end of the regular season keep getting slimmer as the Wizards remain out of a potential Play-In spot. With Beal out, expect Corey Kispert and Delon Wright to log heavy minutes in the backcourt once again. Beal has not played since March 21.