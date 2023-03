Beal (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Beal is slated to miss a fourth straight game due to a left knee sprain. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) also remains out, so Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis will continue to see increased roles, though Kristaps Porzingis figures to be the Wizards' go-to playmaker against Boston. Beal's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Magic.