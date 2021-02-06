Beal recorded seven points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Friday's loss against the Heat.
Beal has been the league's biggest scoring threat this season by a wide margin, but his shot abandoned him Friday and he only drilled one of his 14 field-goal attempts. He missed some shots that he normally sinks, though, so this shouldn't be anything more than an off night for the veteran sharpshooter. Beal will try to turn things around Sunday when the Wizards visit the Hornets.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 32 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 37 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Huge fourth quarter in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Held to season-low 26 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 47 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 33 points•