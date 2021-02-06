Beal recorded seven points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Friday's loss against the Heat.

Beal has been the league's biggest scoring threat this season by a wide margin, but his shot abandoned him Friday and he only drilled one of his 14 field-goal attempts. He missed some shots that he normally sinks, though, so this shouldn't be anything more than an off night for the veteran sharpshooter. Beal will try to turn things around Sunday when the Wizards visit the Hornets.