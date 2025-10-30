Carrington will come off the bench during Thursday's game against the Thunder.

After starting the first four games of the season, Carrington will be in the second unit, with Bilal Coulibaly making his season debut. Carrington is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 34.5 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.