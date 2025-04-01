Carrington closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-94 loss to the Heat.

Carrington didn't have a good shooting performance, and his final stat line wasn't eye-popping by any means. However, the rookie continues to show the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court, and he finished just two points, two boards and one assist away from finishing with a triple-double in this blowout loss. Carrington has started in each of the Wizards' last six games, averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over that span.