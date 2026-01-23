Wizards' Bub Carrington: Continues playing heavy minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Nuggets.
As long as Trae Young (knee) remains on the shelf, Carrington appears to be cemented as Washington's top point guard. Across his last nine appearances, the second-year guard has averaged 11.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Productive outing in loss•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Starting Friday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Retreating back to bench•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Drains five treys in loss•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Starting Wednesday•