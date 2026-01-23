Carrington posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Nuggets.

As long as Trae Young (knee) remains on the shelf, Carrington appears to be cemented as Washington's top point guard. Across his last nine appearances, the second-year guard has averaged 11.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.