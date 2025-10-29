Carrington registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Carrington was one of three Wizards to see at least 38 minutes in the overtime loss. His usage wasn't through the roof by any means with Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr combining for 51 points, but Carrington posted a solid all-around fantasy line. Through the opening four regular-season contests, Carrington is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers.