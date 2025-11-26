Carrington finished Tuesday's 132-113 win over the Hawks with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and six assists in 22 minutes.

Carrington has scored in double digits for the fourth time this season and extended his streak of hitting at least one three-pointer to 10, averaging 6.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.6 threes on a 47.1 percent clip in that span. While Carrington lacks the volume to be a reliable fantasy asset, he is certainly worth monitoring should the Wizards shake up their lineup or experience injuries to their starting backcourt.