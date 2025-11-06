Carrington racked up three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 loss to the Celtics.

Assist numbers aside, Carrington has been rather underwhelming offensively ever since being relegated to the bench, averaging 3.3 points on 27.8 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three in his last four games. With CJ McCollum also struggling, the Wizards could turn to Carrington to shake things up in their starting lineup, but in order for that to happen the 2024 first-round pick would have to give them reason to, and his next opportunity to do so would be Friday against the Cavaliers.