Carrington produced 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 loss to the 76ers.

Making his first start since Dec. 21, Carrington was locked in from three-point range, and his 18 points were nearly as much as he'd managed in the three games prior, when he scored a total of 20 while going 2-for-15 from beyond the arc. The second-year guard will likely return to the second unit once Trae Young officially joins the roster.