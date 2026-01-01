Carrington totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Bucks.

The six made three-pointers were a new season high for Carrington. The second-year guard has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games (six starts), averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 boards and 3.1 threes in 30.6 minutes a contest while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc.