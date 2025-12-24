Carrington logged 15 minutes in Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Hornets, finishing with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists before exiting due to right foot soreness, according to Varun Shankar of The Washington Post.

Carrington exited Tuesday's loss with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not check back in due to the foot issue. The Wizards don't play again until Friday's game against the Raptors, and the team is expected to provide an update on the 20-year-old point guard's status by Thursday night.