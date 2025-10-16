Wizards' Bub Carrington: Exits to locker room Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Carrington landed awkwardly on his left leg and was helped to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Tre Johnson and Malaki Branham are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
