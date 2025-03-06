Carrington posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 victory over the Jazz.

Carrington finished just one assist away from recording a double-double, but the rookie did a good job of filling out the stat sheet after notching two or more tallies in each of the five major categories. Carrington has started in the Wizards' last three games and is averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in that span. Furthermore, he's also scored in double digits in each of his last nine starts.