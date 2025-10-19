Wizards' Bub Carrington: Full practice participant Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington (knee) was a full participant in practice Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carrington left Thursday's preseason game early and was limited in Saturday's practice due to left knee soreness but participated fully Sunday. While his official status will be confirmed closer to tipoff, this development is an encouraging sign for his availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks.