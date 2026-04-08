Carrington had 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-98 loss to Chicago.

While Carrington did deliver with the counting stats, he struggled to get his shot to drop and also coughed up five turnovers. Over the past two games, Carrington has nearly matched his assists total (10) with turnovers (nine).