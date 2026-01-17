Carrington recorded 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss to the Kings.

Making his second start in January, Carrington fell one dime short of his first double-double of the season. The second-year guard will likely return to the bench once Bilal Coulibaly (back) is ready to return, but Carrington's been seeing plenty of court time with the second unit as well. Over the last six contests, including both those recent starts, he's averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.0 threes in 34.0 minutes.