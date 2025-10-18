Carrington (knee) was a limited participant at Saturday's practice, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington left Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons due to left knee soreness, and he was able to do some "light" work Saturday. As for Carrington's status for Opening Night on Oct. 22, head coach Brian Keefe said the Wizards are still evaluating that. If he's unable to play, the Wizards could turn to rookie Tre Johnson to fill the void.