Carrington compiled 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one turnover across 40 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss to the Spurs.

This was Carrington's sixth straight game reaching double figures in the scoring department, and his second over the past three with at least one block. The second-year guard has been playing well since being re-inserted into the starting lineup, scoring 17.0 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting to go with 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.0 triples per contest.