Carrington is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Saturday.

Carrington will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Tre Johnson. Carrington made his fifth start of the season during Friday's 148-114 loss to the Cavaliers, when he logged six points (2-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and one block over 28 minutes.