Carrington will come off the bench against the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Carrington has started in the Wizards' last three games, but he will retreat to the bench Saturday due to the return of Jordan Poole (elbow). Carrington has averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 29.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.