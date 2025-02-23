Carrington won't start Sunday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
With Khris Middleton (ankle) sitting out, Justin Champagnie will move into the starting lineup. Carrington posted eight points in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Bucks.
