Carrington (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's tilt against the Raptors, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Carrington exited Tuesday's game early due to foot soreness, but it won't affect his availability Friday. Prior to that game, he had scored in double digits in six straight appearances, averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 37.0 minutes.