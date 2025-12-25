Wizards' Bub Carrington: Off injury report for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's tilt against the Raptors, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Carrington exited Tuesday's game early due to foot soreness, but it won't affect his availability Friday. Prior to that game, he had scored in double digits in six straight appearances, averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 37.0 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Exits early with foot soreness•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Retreats to bench•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Nets 21 points with four treys•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Another solid stat line•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Posts season high in defeat•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Starting against Hawks•