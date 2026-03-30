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Carrington isn't on the injury report for Monday's game versus the Lakers.

Carrington left Sunday's loss the Trail Blazers due to muscle cramping, but he's good to go Monday. The second-year guard has averaged 16.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

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