Wizards' Bub Carrington: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington (rest) is not playing in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
Carrington will take Tuesday off after posting 17 points in 29 minutes during Sunday's win over the Nets. The young guard appeared in all 82 regular-season games last season, making 57 starts and averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent in 30 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Sniffs triple-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Dishes out career-high 11 assists•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Scores 14 points in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Posts career-high 32 points•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Comes close to triple-double•