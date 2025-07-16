Carrington (rest) is not playing in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Carrington will take Tuesday off after posting 17 points in 29 minutes during Sunday's win over the Nets. The young guard appeared in all 82 regular-season games last season, making 57 starts and averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent in 30 minutes per contest.