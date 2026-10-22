Carrington totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over the Bucks.

Carrington stuffed the stat sheet as Trae Young's (20/0/13/2/0) backup, finishing tied for second on the team in dimes while leading the way in made three-pointers. As long as AJ Dybantsa (ankle), who missed the season opener, remains sidelined, the third-year pro should continue operating as the primary ballhandler in the second unit against the Raptors on Friday.