Carrington contributed 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

With multiple key contributors sidelined, Carrington started a second consecutive contest and made the most of the opportunity. The 20-year-old point guard logged season highs in minutes and points, matching CJ McCollum for the team-high mark in scoring Friday. Carrington has had an underwhelming sophomore season thus far and could lose work to Tre Johnson once he's off his minutes restriction, though Carrington's productive performance against Cleveland is a positive sign moving forward.