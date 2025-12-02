Carrington closed with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.

Carrington has been vastly underwhelming this season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks. While he will remain in the rotation as a second-unit contributor, his fantasy outlook is grim, and he shouldn't be rostered in most leagues due to his overall lack of production.