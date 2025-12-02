Wizards' Bub Carrington: Quiet outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington closed with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.
Carrington has been vastly underwhelming this season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks. While he will remain in the rotation as a second-unit contributor, his fantasy outlook is grim, and he shouldn't be rostered in most leagues due to his overall lack of production.
More News
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Dishes six assists in win•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Underwhelms again Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Another lackluster performance•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Not starting Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Dishes six dimes in loss•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Bench role Thursday•