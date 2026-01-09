default-cbs-image
Carrington is coming off the bench in Friday's game against New Orleans.

The Wizards are moving the guard back to the second unit after Carrington started Wednesday's 131-110 loss to the 76ers. Carrington has averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per contest across his last eight games off the bench.

