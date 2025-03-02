Carrington notched 11 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-100 win over the Hornets.
Carrington didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still delivered decent fantasy value in some formats in a spot start due to the absence of Jordan Poole (elbow). Carrington is averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season, and he could remain with the first unit if Poole is unable to suit up Monday against the Heat.
