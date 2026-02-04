Carrington finished with 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-101 loss to the Knicks.

Carrington continues to be productive as Washington's primary point guard, having now scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 contests. The Wizards aren't planning to have Trae Young (knee) make his team debut until sometime following the All-Star break, keeping Carrington in position to play a key role for at least another few weeks. Carrington is averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes across his last 10 games.