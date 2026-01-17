Carrington is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Kings.

Carrington is getting the start with Bilal Coulibaly (back) out, and the former will be joined in the first unit by Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie and Alex Sarr. As a starter this season, Carrington owns averages of 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.6 triples per game.