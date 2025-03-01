Carrington is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
The Wizards will be without a key piece in Jordan Poole (elbow), so Carrington will move to the first unit. The rookie has alternated between the starting unit and the bench, but he's averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 39 starts this season.
