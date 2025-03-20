Carrington is starting against the Jazz on Wednesday.
The rookie out of Pittsburgh will return to the first unit after coming off the bench in his previous four contests. He's been productive when deployed as a starter, averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in such role.
