Wizards' Bub Carrington: Still resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington (rest) is not playing in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Jazz, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Carrington will miss both games of the Wizards' back-to-back for rest. He is reportedly done for the remainder of Summer League, per Varun Shankar of The Washington Post.
