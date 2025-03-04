Carrington totaled 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat.

Making his second straight start with Jordan Poole (elbow) sidelined, Carrington made an impact from beyond the arc while the rest of the Wizards shot a combined 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) from three-point range. The 19-year-old guard has taken on a larger role over the last month, averaging 32.0 minutes in his last 11 appearances (seven starts) and delivering 12.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals. The 14th overall pick in the 2024 Draft is likely to be featured prominently down the stretch for the team with the worst record in the league.