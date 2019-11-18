Miles amassed 21 points 96-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), an assist and a steal in 20 minutes Sunday against Orlando.

Miles caught fire from behind the arc on his way to a season-high 21 points. It was a good turnaround for the veteran guard, who'd failed to score in two of his past three appearances. MIn his 15th season, Miles finds himself in a steady bench role for the Wizards and is providing 9.3 points and 1.8 threes and 1.7 rebounds in 17.3 minutes.