Wizards' C.J. Miles: Heading to Washington
Miles was traded to the Grizzlies on Friday in exchange for Dwight Howard, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Miles split time between Toronto and Memphis last season, but ultimately appeared in 53 games, averaging 16.2 minutes, 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game before sustaining a foot injury in March. The Texas native provides the Wizards with some depth at forward and enters the 2019-20 season on the last year of his contract.
