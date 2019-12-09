Wizards' C.J. Miles: Likely out for year
Miles (wrist) will likely be held out for the remainder of the season as the Wizards applied for a disabled player exception for him Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The exception is allowed when a player has been ruled out for the entirety of the current or upcoming season and allows the team to exceed the salary cap to acquire a replacement. For Miles, this indicates that the Wizards believe his recovery process from wrist surgery will take long enough that it's worthwhile to simply rule him out for the remainder of the year and acquire a replacement than to wait for him to return to full health. Based on this, even if the Wizards application is denied, there's a good chance that Miles could be held out for the majority of the year anyway.
